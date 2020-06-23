Richard Person
Richard Person

Richard Kirk Person 9-17-32 to 6-21-2020. Richard passed away quietly Sunday evening Father's Day at Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels, Texas. He was a favorite with staff and well taken care of the past few years.

Born in Olney Texas, Class of 1954, Tarleton State was his alma mater. He moved to the family ranch in Post Oak Texas 1966 and was a lifelong rancher for over 50 years. He loved his animals and he loved the ranch. He was very active in keeping up with all his friends with the local news and stories. He had a wealth of history in things North Texas.

As always, he would sign off every call with, "Well, I don't have anything else to tell you". He was the last of 3 brothers and will join his brother Bill alongside his father and kinfolk in the family cemetery in Hastings.




Published in Times Record News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
