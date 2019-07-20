|
|
Richard Ray Sosebee
Wichita Falls - Richard Ray Sosebee, age 43, went to his new Heaven home Tuesday, July 16, 2019. The family will have a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 20, at 2:00 pm at First Primitive Baptist Church of Wichita Falls.
Richie was born March 20 in 1976 to "Champ" and Quita Sosebee.
Richie was loyal, strong and loved his family fiercely. He was a good son to his mother and never left her side. Richie was loved by everyone he met.
Richie enjoyed all things wrestling, attending local events, and never missed watching them on T.V. He was an avid Star Wars fan, and carried on the family tradition in his love of racing.
Richie was preceded in death by his father, "Champ" Sosebee. He is survived by his mother, Quita Sosebee, sister, Patsy Propest, nephew, Kelby McIntyre, and a huge family who loved him dearly.
Richie will be missed by all.
Published in The Times Record News on July 20, 2019