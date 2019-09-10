|
Richard Smith
Henrietta - Richard "Smitty" Smith, 75 of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta with Brent Spray, with the Henrietta Cowboy Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
As most family and friends will tell you, he was a good man. He was born on February 8, 1944 in Natchez, Mississippi to John Henry and Mazie Lee (Dunham) Smith. Richard married Waneta Thompson on March 9, 1964. He served 20 years in the Air Force, one tour of duty in Vietnam and another in Korea. After his retirement from the Air force, he went to work for Wichita Falls ISD. He worked for there for 10 years. He loved to fish and hunt and he and wife Waneta, enjoyed a lot of that after his retirement from the school.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mazie Dunham; father, John H. Smith; sister, Earline Owens; two brothers, John A. Smith and Robert Neal Smith; son-in-law, Blaine South.
He will be waiting for his wife of 55 years, Waneta Smith; children, Lajuana Smith of Lake Arrowhead, Texas, Terry Baker and husband Bill of Electra, Texas, Richard Smith, Jr. and wife Denise of Lake Arrowhead, Texas, Cheryl South of Wichita Falls, Texas; stepsons, Harry Young of Sedalia, Missouri, Charles Young and wife Kay of Green Ridge, Missouri; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Karl Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will be at Davis Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4804 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 10, 2019