|
|
Richard "Joshua" Stovall
Little Rock, Arkansas - Richard "Joshua" Stovall, born April 29, 1983, in Lawton, Oklahoma went to be with his heavenly Father on March 30, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
He touched the lives of many people before and after his accident. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He spent his time nurturing nature and his three beautiful children while working for the city of Hot Springs, Arkansas. He was a loyal friend and confidant to all who were blessed to have him in their lives. He was strong and kind, slow to anger and quick to laugh. He was ours and we are forever his.
He is survived by his parents, Richard Stovall (Charlotte) and Sandra Smith (Tom), his three children, Shane, Rhonie and Silas Stovall; 4 sisters, Kim Stovall, Misty Stovall-Hill, Leigh-Ann Stovall and Stephanie Stovall; Josh is being missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including the wonderful staff at Baptist Health in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Joshua was preceded in death by his grandparents, Duel and Pauline Flowers and John and Juanita Stovall and his brother, Shane Stovall, all of Wichita Falls, Texas.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020