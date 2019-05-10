Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home
Burkburnett, TX
Iowa Park - Richard T. McIlrath, 67, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his home in Iowa Park, Texas.

Rick worked for 35 years as a mechanic at Cryovac in Iowa Park. He was an avid airplane enthusiast and flew out of Wichita Valley Airport. He enjoyed flying for lunches to meet his friends in towns across Texas. Rick loved the pot lucks, pumpkin drops, Christmas parties and events held by his friends at airports around Texas.

Rick loved going to family gatherings and showing his flying trips and planes from pictures on his phone. He could talk about flying for hours.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Robert H. McIlrath; his mother, Marie W. McIlrath; and his twin brother, Lanny McIlrath.

He is survived by his sons, Ken Hartfelder of Grove, Oklahoma, and Bobby Hartfelder of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; his sister, Judy Hartfelder of Muskogee, Oklahoma; his brother, Jim McIlrath and wife Judy of Burkburnett and their daughters, Jennaver Bruner, Juliet Baker, Jill Fournier, Jodie Olds and Jacqueline Elliot and their families.

He was loved by many friends and family. The family would like to thank Chris, Randy and Larry and his friends at the airport.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. His ashes will be buried in Neosho, Missouri with his parents and brother at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 10, 2019
