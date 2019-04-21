|
Richard W. "Dick" Cranford
Electra - Richard W. "Dick" Cranford, age 87, of Electra, Texas passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, in Courtyard Gardens in Wichita Falls.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Electra with Roger Sanford, Pastor of Community Church, and Joe Ainsworth of Electra officiating. Interment will follow in Eastview Memorial Cemetery in Vernon under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Dick was born December 9, 1931 to the late William Clyde Cranford and Edith Pearl Richardson Cranford in Cyril, Oklahoma.
He attended most of his school years in Chillicothe and graduated from Artesia (New Mexico) High School. After graduation, he honorably served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Dick then attended Midwestern University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. While attending MU, he was active in numerous organizations including Student Government and the MU Cowhands.
He married Janice Wood on August 8, 1987 in Electra.
Dick was co-owner of Lloyd Jones Drilling Company with his son, Wayne, until his retirement. In addition, voters recognized his fair and honorable nature and elected him to Wichita County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, a position he proudly served for thirty-two years.
Dick lived a life of service to his fellow man. He especially had a soft spot for children and young adults, which led him to play Santa Claus for thirty-seven years. At his final appearance as Santa Claus, Texas Country Reporter ran a feature detailing Dick's long career as both Justice of the Peace and his role of Santa Claus for the Electra community. He was also honored at that last Christmas Parade by the community for his years of unselfish service. Children of Electra also affectionately knew Dick as "The Sucker Man". He always had a bag of suckers and a kind and encouraging word.
Dick was a patriotic American and his entire life was devoted to service. He was involved in numerous service organizations including the Electra VFW, where he served as commander. He was also past president of the Electra Jaycees, and served in the Lions Club and AARP. His proudest accomplishment was that of an American Red Cross blood donor, where he donated 200 pints of blood during his lifetime.
Dick will always be remembered for his service to his fellow man and his many acts of kindness. However, his true legacy will be his undying love for God, his family, Electra, Texas and the United States of America.
Survivors include, his wife, Janice Cranford of Electra; son, Wayne Cranford and wife, Duron of Electra; daughter, Cathy Cranford of Vernon; brother, Jimmy Cranford of Gadsden, Alabama; grandchildren, Chance Haynes and wife, Emily and Chad Haynes and wife, Cierra, all of Iowa Park; and great-granddaughters, who were the love of his life, Lennon, Leighton and Harper.
He was preceded in death by son, Jason Alton Cranford on August 10, 2012; brothers, Bill, Bob, John, and Kenneth Cranford; and sister, Louella Smith.
The family suggests memorials to Senior Citizens Center, 503 West Michigan, Electra, Texas 76360 or the Electra Public Library, 401 N. Waggoner, Electra, Texas 76360.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 21, 2019