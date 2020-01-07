Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Rick Hudson

Rick Hudson Obituary
Rick Hudson

Wichita Falls - Ricky Paul (Rick) Hudson passed peacefully from this life at home on January 5th, 2020. He was 74 years old.

Rick was born on July 7, 1945, in Okemah, Oklahoma, to Henry W Hudson and Lora E Patrick Hudson. He, his parents and his brother Gary lived in Okemah until he joined the Army National Guard at the young age of 15. At 18 he was inducted into the United States Army, where he served in his country in Vietnam for two years as well as two tours in Germany. Following his last state side assignment in South Carolina, he retired after twenty years of honorable service, and moved to Wichita Falls to be close to family. In Wichita Falls he met the love of his life, Brenda, and they married on September 2, 1988.

Rick continued his career in food service at SAFB, and was known for staying busy, and finally really retired in 2012. He and Brenda enjoyed golfing together, and traveling to Galveston, one of their favorite places to visit.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Carolyn Sims.

Survivors are his wife Brenda; his daughter Vicky J. Connell; four grandsons; one granddaughter, and many great grandchildren.

A private memorial is scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
