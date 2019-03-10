Resources
A native of Wichita Falls, Rickey Lynn Works, 70, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Austin, Texas. He was born on May 31, 1948 to the late George and Ola Mae Works of Wichita Falls. He has resided in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam for the past 10 years.

Rick was a 1966 graduate of Hirschi High School where he was an all-state middle linebacker on the state semi-final Huskies football team. He went on play college football at Stephen F. Austin State University and earned a degree from Midwestern University.

He worked for the Wichita Falls Times & Record News as a college student. After graduation he was hired by then San Antonio Express News Paper and was a Sports Reporter before launching a successful sales career with Bureau of National Affairs. For many years he was also the owner of a limousine service in Austin, Texas. After retiring, Rick moved to Vietnam to join his wife Noppy, where he taught English to young Vietnamese students and enjoyed spending time with his lovely wife, family, and friends. He enjoyed Vietnam's tropical beauty, people and the relaxed lifestyle.

He is survived by wife Ngoc Thi Nguyen of Ho Chi Minh City and three children, Geoffrey P. Works of Austin, Jennifer R. Nash of Macon, Ga., Lindsay E. Dennis of Boerne, Tx., and four grandchildren, Hayden, Anna Grace, Preston and Taylor. He is survived by two brothers, George W. Works of Austin and Richard W. Works of Wichita Falls.

A memorial celebrating his life was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in Austin for family and friends
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 10, 2019
