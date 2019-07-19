|
|
Rickie Pike
Burkburnett - Rickie Lee Pike, 66, of Burkburnett passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery.
Rickie was born on April 5, 1953 in Plattsmouth, Nebraska to Robert and Velma Pike. He graduated from Burkburnett High School in1971 He and Cathy Pike were married on March 2, 2005 and she became his sunshine, his entire world. Their love was like no other. Family was always important to Rickie, who always referred to his stepchildren as his own. His motto was "Family is Forever." He worked as a press operator at Preston's Milk, for United Regional in purchasing, and at Walmart in the produce department. He owned and operated the Carousel Horse Café in downtown Burkburnett. His passion was designing, building, woodworking and stained glass. If you had an idea, he could build it for you or draw up the plans do it. He shared these skills with his wife and daughter as well.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife.
Rickie is survived by daughter Jennifer Wehunt and husband Billy of Savannah, Texas; son Joseph West and wife Julia of Ft Benning, Georgia; grandchildren Zac, Jessica, Bryson, Austin, Brantley and Ryan; sisters Terri Beaulieu of Wichita Falls, and Roberta Kohnke of Bosau, Germany; and nephew Christian, and niece Brandie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, in Rickie's honor.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 19, 2019