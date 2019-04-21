|
|
Rita Cogdell
Iowa Park - Rita Chaffee Cogdell was the youngest of five children and the only child in her family to be born in a hospital. She was actually the very first baby born in the old Electra Hospital on May 12, 1927 in Electra, Texas. She gained her angel wings and walked through Heaven's gates on April 19, 2019 at the young age of 91.
Always the loving mother and homemaker, she loved spending time with her family, sewing and reading a good book. Rita spent her days working cross words and was always up for a good card game, but her favorite pastime was enjoying ice cream, cookies, and anything chocolate.
After graduating from Electra High School in 1944, she cherished her work as a caregiver both at home and at nursing homes and daycares in Iowa Park.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Marvin "Blackie" Cogdell, Jr. whom she married on January 28, 1950 in Bowie, Texas. They spent most of their lives together in Iowa Park, raising their three children and making lifelong friendships with fellow members of their community and church, First United Methodist.
Also preceded Mrs. Cogdell in death was her mother and father, William H. and Lillian Chaffee, her brothers: Billy, Larry, and Jack Chaffee; sister, Patsy Chaffee Thomas; and son-in-law, John Cooke.
Rita is lovingly remembered by her adoring family that includes her two daughters, Mary Ann Cooke of Norman, Oklahoma; Janie and husband, Kenny Bob Roberts of Iowa Park, Texas; son Marvin Cogdell III of Wichita Falls, Texas; her grandchildren, Marvin Cogdell IV and wife, Katie of Byers, Texas and Brandon Cogdell and wife, Ashley of Odessa, Texas as well as her great granddaughter, Kenslie Cogdell.
The Cogdell family would like to thank the outstanding teams who cared for Rita. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beyond Faith Hospice of Wichita Falls, Elmcroft at Lake Wellington, or Midwestern Health Center. We could not have asked for a more loving group of people to take care of Rita until the very end.
There will be a visitation from 6-8 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Iowa Park with graveside services following at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019