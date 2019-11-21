|
|
Rita Joyce Adair Cason
Wichita Falls - Rita Joyce Adair Cason, 89, went to be with her Lord and beloved husband Ewell on November 19, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Joe N. Sr. and Earline Adair. A Celebration of life for Rita will be Saturday Nov. 23rd, at 3:00 at First Christian Church, 3701 Taft Blvd with Reverend Dr. Mark Bender and Rev. Alice Hupp officiating. Rita was born October 20, 1930 in Wichita Falls where she lived her full life. She attended Wichita Falls High School where she was in the band as a baton twirler and was the Drum Majorette her senior year graduating in 1948. Rita was also active in the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, where she was a member of Wichita Falls Assembly #17, and served as Grand Recorder for the Grand Assembly of Texas for one year. After high school she attended TCU for one semester. On June 4th, 1950 she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Ewell W. Cason Jr. They were married for 67 years before his passing.Rita attended what was then Midwestern University where she sang in the university choir. She graduated in 1961 with a degree in Music Education. She went to work for the WFISD where she started at Barwise Junior High as choir director; then went to the elementary level before she retired after 18 years of teaching to spend more time with Ewell.Rita loved music. It was in everything she did and she took it everywhere she went. She not only directed her choirs at school, she directed the junior and chancel choirs at the former Highland Heights Christian Church where she was a member. She also directed choirs at the Grand Assembly for several years. She also served on the Advisory Board and as Mother Advisor for Love Assembly #298 for several years and was the first to be selected Mother Advisor of the year in Texas.Rita was also very active in her community. She was a member of the Musicians Club and the Harmony Club until they disbanded. She was a member of the former Highland Heights Christian Church and then First Christian Church, Iota Omacron Delta Kappa Gamma, Retired Teachers Assoc., and Wichita Falls Symphony League. She was active in the Wichita Falls Women's Chorus Encore, and the Presbyterian Manor Chorus where she played the piano. Besides her husband and parents, Rita was preceded in death by her brother Joe N. Adair Jr. She is survived by her daughter Linda C. Carr and husband Larry, son Ronnie E. Cason and wife Karel; four grandchildren Larry Carr Jr and wife Vickie, Melanie Carr Weir and husband Robbie, Craig Cason and wife Jackie and Dustin Cason and wife Julie. Nine great grandchildren: Maci Heuring and husband Tray, Kaci Magee and husband Brandon, Madelyn and Brinlee Weir, Ashlyn and Canyon Carr, Dustyn Cason, Ava and Austin Cason; and six great-great grandchildren Cambri, Mason, Hunter and Hutson Heuring and Laynie and Lane Magee. Two sisters Darlene Moore and Dee Ann Martin and husband Noros.We want to extend our deepest and most sincere thanks and appreciation to all the doctors, nurses and staff at Encompass Rehab Hospital, United Regional Hospital, Presbyterian Manor Health Unit and Hospice of Wichita Falls for the love and care and concern they gave Rita. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to First Christian Church, The Good Samaritan Fund at Presbyterian Manor or Hospice of Wichita Falls, Johnson Rd.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019