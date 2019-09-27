|
Rita M. Buhr Luloff
Archer City - Rita M. Buhr Luloff, age 92, of Archer City, Texas, formerly of Zapata, Texas, Brandon and Jesup, Iowa passed away Wednesday evening, September 25, 2019 in Vista Living of Archer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
Rita was born February 13, 1927 near Westgate, Iowa to the late Fred Buhr and Louise Mohlis Buhr.
She married Everett Luloff on March 1, 1947 in Northwest Iowa. They farmed near Brandon until retirement. They then moved to Jesup, Iowa and wintered in Zapata, Texas and eventually moved to Zapata.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Patsy Kepler of Archer City, Texas; one son, Jerry Luloff and wife, Joyce of Dad City, Florida; five grandchildren, Jeff Macon and wife, Tisha of New Hampton, Iowa, Ken Macon and wife, Jackie of Rochester, Minnesota, Teresa Lawrence and husband, Jeff of Archer City, Steve Luloff of Dade City, Florida, and Brian Luloff and wife, Krista of Land O' Lakes, Florida; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or to Vista Living of Archer City, Attn: Office P.O. Box 786, Archer City, Texas 76351.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 27, 2019