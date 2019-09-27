Services
Aulds Funeral Home - Archer City
307 S Center
Archer City, TX 76351
940-574-4422
For more information about
Rita Luloff
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Luloff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Buhr Luloff


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita M. Buhr Luloff Obituary
Rita M. Buhr Luloff

Archer City - Rita M. Buhr Luloff, age 92, of Archer City, Texas, formerly of Zapata, Texas, Brandon and Jesup, Iowa passed away Wednesday evening, September 25, 2019 in Vista Living of Archer.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.

Rita was born February 13, 1927 near Westgate, Iowa to the late Fred Buhr and Louise Mohlis Buhr.

She married Everett Luloff on March 1, 1947 in Northwest Iowa. They farmed near Brandon until retirement. They then moved to Jesup, Iowa and wintered in Zapata, Texas and eventually moved to Zapata.

Rita is survived by her daughter, Patsy Kepler of Archer City, Texas; one son, Jerry Luloff and wife, Joyce of Dad City, Florida; five grandchildren, Jeff Macon and wife, Tisha of New Hampton, Iowa, Ken Macon and wife, Jackie of Rochester, Minnesota, Teresa Lawrence and husband, Jeff of Archer City, Steve Luloff of Dade City, Florida, and Brian Luloff and wife, Krista of Land O' Lakes, Florida; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or to Vista Living of Archer City, Attn: Office P.O. Box 786, Archer City, Texas 76351.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now