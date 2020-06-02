Rita Rose Foix
Wichita Falls - Rita Rose Foix, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Private graveside services will be held under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Rita was born on December 3, 1932 in Bury St. Edmunds, England to the late Geoffrey Charles Catchpole and Ellen Jane Bird Catchpole. On December 26, 1952, she married the love of her life, LeRoy Foix. Rita was a member of First United Methodist Church in Iowa Park, and was a volunteer with the American Red Cross for many years. She enjoyed knitting and bowling. Her greatest joy in life was her family and being "nanny" to the grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Rita was also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, LeRoy A. Foix; her twin daughters, Carolyn and Christine Foix; her son, Michael N. Foix; and her brother, Frederick Roy Bird.
She is survived by her son, Danny Foix and wife Peggy; her daughter, Lisa Hecht and husband Andy; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family in Bury St. Edmunds, England.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Brookdale Sikes Lake and Hospice of Wichita Falls for all their love and care given to Rita.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in honor of Rita be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.