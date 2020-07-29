Rivers Eugene Walden
Rivers Eugene Walden better known as "Sarge" was born on January 7, 1937 in Wheeler County, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Owen & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Joe Coombes, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Sarge served our country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam War, retiring after 20 years. He went on to serve the next 15 years with Civil Service, and later owned and operated the Dairy Market in Burkburnett. During his military career, he met the love of his life, Pauline. Sarge enjoyed fishing and playing Bridge on the computer with people all over the world. He will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Willie Walden; three sisters, Mutt, Gwen and Runnel; and his grandchild, Frankie Foster.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Pauline Walden; his daughter, Juanita Wood; two grandchildren, Heather White, and Brady Foster and wife Amanda; six great-grandchildren; and his brother, Bill Walden.
