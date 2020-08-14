1/1
R.l. McClung
R.L. McClung

Seymour - R.L. McClung, 80 of Seymour, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Wichita Falls.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Masonic Cemetery with Rev. Russell Roberts officiating under the direction of Archer Funeral Home.

R.L. was born January 20, 1940 in Dallas to Roy Lee and Rose Nell Wecker McClung. He was a graduate of Seymour High School where he played on the '57 Panther Championship football Team. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1962 from Texas A&M University and was a proud Fightin' Texas Aggie. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War and worked as a county agent in Plainview and Morton. He also worked as an agronomist for Allied Chemical and ConAgra in Omaha, NE. R.L. married Carol Jean Richardson on June 14, 1960 in Seymour. He was a member of the First Baptist Church. R.L. loved raising rabbits for 4-H and FFA kids over the state. He was preceded in death by a son, Trey McClung on February 5, 1999.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Carol Jean McClung of Round Timber; 2 daughters, Sara Hunter and husband, Rodney of Dimmitt and Gena Morris and husband, Monty of Seymour; a brother, Billy Mac McClung and wife, Della of Georgetown; 2 sisters, Linda Jean Morris and husband, Johnny of Lakeside City and Karla Perez of Wichita Falls; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
