Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Robbie Hollis
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Holliday Cemetery
Robbie May Wadsworth Hollis


Robbie May Wadsworth Hollis Obituary
Robbie May Wadsworth Hollis

Wichita Falls - Robbie May Wadsworth Hollis, also known as "Honey" or "Doodle Bug" too many, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor John Riggs of Texoma Cowboy Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Holliday Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Robbie was born on May 24, 1953 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Charles and Bonnie (Allen) Wadsworth. She grew up and attended school in Holliday. Robbie was employed by Reid's Transmission; Big Daddy's Towing, and the Wichita County Tag Office. She later retired from the Wichita County Property Tax Office.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, James Roy Chamberlain; her sister, Bertha "Bobo" Whitling; and her brother, Charles "Gigie" Wadsworth, Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband, Roy Hollis; her daughter, Julie Armstrong and husband Randy; her grandchildren, Bodie and Makayla Cokendolpher; two great-granddaughters, Breyer and Kynnedy Cokendolpher; her step-sons, James Roy Hollis, and David Hollis; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Nancy Gowen and husband Gene, and Lamesa Foster and husband Ted; her brother, Don Wadsworth and wife Kelli; and several nieces and nephews.

For those desiring, the family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 7, 2019
