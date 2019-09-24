|
CMSgt. Robert Alexander Christopher (Ret.)
Burkburnett - CMSgt. Robert Alexander Christopher (Ret.), 85, of Burkburnett, passed away peacefully at House of Hope in Wichita Falls on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Interment will be held at Beersheba Cemetery in Columbus, Mississippi at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
A son of the late Ben Tillman Christopher and Annie Alexander Christopher, Robert was born on February 2, 1934 in Columbus, Mississippi. He served our country proudly in the United States Air Force retiring as Chief Master Sergeant with 31 years of service. On February 18, 1957, he married Vesta Kelley in Clovis, New Mexico. Robert was a member of the Rotary Club for many years. After retirement, he worked for Texas Tech University and DynCorp. Robert loved playing golf and was quite good at it. He had three "hole in one" during his lifetime. Robert will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Jack Christopher; and his sister, Ginger Yeatman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Vesta Chrisopher of Austin; his daughter, Kelley Cohen and husband Greg of Austin; his sister, Margaret Richardson and husband Jim of Columbus, Mississippi; his grandchildren, Skyler Isidora Cohen, and Caden Christopher Cohen.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 24, 2019