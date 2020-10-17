Robert Carl BaumerScotland -Robert Carl Baumer of Scotland, Texas, known as Pappaw by all, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 16th, surrounded in love by members of his family.A Rosary followed by a vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. Khoi Tran, celebrant. Rite of Committal with military honors will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Scotland, Texas under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.Son of Oscar F. Baumer and Beatrice R. (Kimmel) Baumer, he was born in Allentown, Pa. on April 20, 1934. He married Mary H. McDonald on Oct. 29, 1955.He was a retired U. S. Air Force veteran, where he served proudly for 23 years. He served both in the Korean and Vietnam wars. After retirement from the Air Force, he started Baumer and Sons Construction, creating a family business which his sons have carried forward.During his youth, he played as a pitcher for the Allentown Redbirds, which was a farm team for the St. Louis Cardinals. He instilled his love of baseball. and other sports into his sons and his community. He was responsible for helping to build the Scotland baseball field. He was so proud that his sons and the team he coached could play under the lights. In addition to coaching Little League Baseball, he also coached the Scotland Boxing Club. When his grandchildren came along, he was an faithful follower of their sports, rarely missing an event. Additionally, he loved animals and the great outdoors. For 42 years, he went with friends and family members on an annual elk hunt in Colorado, where he was not only huntsman, but camp cook. Besides being involved in community events, he also dedicated time to help with his church. For many years, he was caretaker of the St. Boniface cemetery and church yard in Scotland, Tx. He was a member of the Scotland Texas Knights of Columbus 1715. As a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wichita Falls, he served as an usher. He also dedicated an hour a week there, along with his wife Mary, in Perpetual Adoration.He is survived by his loving wife of almost 65 years, Mary H. Baumer, his daughter Pam A. Brophy, sons Robert A, (Bobby) and his wife Rhonda Baumer, and Brett (Bink) and wife Lisa Baumer.His surviving grandchildren include Heath Shoemaker and wife Carrie, Kaylee Baumer Gaines and husband Bailey, Robert J. Baumer and wife Sam, Justin C. Baumer and wife Paige, Seth Baumer and wife Lexi, and Colby Baumer. In addition, he leaves behind 9 great grandchildren, all of whom were the joy of his life, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, son Brian E. Baumer, and granddaughter Shana N Brophy, as well as his Sister Bonnie B. Kratzer, and brothers Earl and Oscar Baumer.