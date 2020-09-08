Robert Cook
Wichita Falls - Robert Donnell Cook, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, peacefully passed away on September 7th, 2020, but not before living an amazing, love-filled life.
Robert was born in Fostoria, Ohio on April 7, 1954 but got to Texas as quick as he could. He, quite smartly, married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Sherry Smith on August 4th, 1973. The two were inseparable for 47 wonderful years.
Robert began flying before most get a drivers license. Having flown tens of thousands of hours in all types of aircraft, he was a skilled and trusted pilot for many people. He was passionate about his craft and was blessed to do what he truly loved.
In spite of his professional accomplishments, he treasured his faith and his family more than anything. A devout Christian, he raised his children to show empathy and care for others and led by example in many small and large ways. Always happy, always encouraging, always giving is how he will be remembered by the lives he touched.
He leaves behind a legacy of four adoring children and seven grandchildren: Misty Fandler of Wichita Falls, Tammy Coker of Trophy Club, Alex Cook of Fort Worth, and Todd Cook of Wichita Falls. "Poppy" to his grandkids, they include Misty's: Peyton, Parker, Preston and Pierson and Tammy's: Olivia, Avery, and Willa. His sons-in-law, Ryan Fandler and Stan Coker loved him as a second father.
He is preceded in death by many loved ones, including his mother and father, a sister and two brothers.
While our hearts are broken and we will miss him immensely, we are grateful that he is Home and at peace.
Visitation is open to the public at Hampton-Vaughan in Wichita Falls (social distancing and the funeral home's requests applied, please) on Thursday, September 10th from 6-8pm. A private family memorial is planned. For more information and opportunities to comfort Sherry and the family, please visit rememberingrobert.com
Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
.