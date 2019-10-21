|
|
Robert D. "Bob" Lemley
Wichita Falls - Robert D. (Bob) Lemley went to be with his Savior on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 23rd at LuQueen Cemetery near Graford, Texas, with Reggie Coe and Joe Cook officiating. Celebration of life will be at 3:00 p.m. at Grace Church with visitation to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Bob was born on February 19, 1939 in Graford, Texas, to Art and Lillie Martin Lemley. Bob's ancestors were some of the first people to settle in Palo Pinto County in the 1800s, around present-day Possum Kingdom Lake.
In 1958, Bob graduated from Graford High School and moved to Wichita Falls to work for an independent oil company, Anderson Oil and Gas, for whom he worked for 41 years. He worked in all capacities, but from 1973 until 1999 he served as Production Superintendent.
On June 6, 1959, he married his high school sweetheart, Annette Hall. In June of this year, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Bob's greatest love was his family, and he loved getting to be with them on many hunting and fishing trips. He enjoyed experiencing God's beautiful creation with his family in Colorado and at Possum Kingdom Lake. Bob and Annette enjoyed many glorious years together spending time with their family and being members of the Creede, Colorado, community by hosting many Texas barbecues filled with food, fellowship, and music. Paw-Paw's greatest legacy was leaving his kids and grandkids with the same love that he had for the mountains.
Bob played western swing music all of his life, but played professionally from 1963 to 1973. In 1967, he had the great privilege to play with the famous Bob Wills and then in 1970, he had the opportunity to play in the band with Leon Gibbs in The Last Picture Show.
Bob was a member of Grace Church where he thoroughly enjoyed handing out bulletins and being affectionately known as "the candy man" for 25 years.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother Alton Lemley and sisters Opal Stults, Frances Stout, and Hazel Andress.
He is survived by his wife, Annette of the home; and sister Shirley White of Arlington; children Michael Lemley and wife Joni; Rhonda Harrison and husband Russell, all of Wichita Falls; Jeff Lemley and wife Carol of Waco; 10 grandchildren, Ross Harrison and wife Leslie; Joshua Lemley, Rachel Wetzel and husband Leland; Hannah Lemley, Libby Lemley, Luke Lemley, Joseph Lemley and wife Brooke; Maggie Lemley, Samuel Lemley, and Jude Lemley; along with 4 treasured great-grandchildren, Crue, Ardyn, Halle Bell, and Stella; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
For those desiring, memorials may be made to Grace Church Building Fund, 5214 Stone Lake Drive, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019