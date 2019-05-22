|
Robert Dale LaBonte
Burkburnett - Robert Dale LaBonte, 84, of Burkburnett, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett with Mr. David Stout, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Robert was born on December 3, 1934 in Rochester, New Hampshire to the late William LaBonte and Dorothy Guiou LaBonte. He served our country proudly in the United States Air Force during Vietnam, as well as the Naval Reserve. He was a All Air Force Fast Pitch Softball player, and served as the youngest Fire Captain in the state of New Hampshire. Robert was a member of the American Legion Post #264, and was a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan.
Along with his parents, Robert was also preceded in death by his wife, Sandy LaBonte; his brother, Billy LaBonte; and his sister, Betty Sanford.
He is survived by his sons, Timothy Dale LaBonte of Houston, and Jim LaBonte of Corona, California; his daughter, Laurie Perron and husband Joe of Burkburnett; six grandchildren, Casey Winters and husband Tyler of Farmers Branch, Caitlyn Black and fiancé Dillan Ross of Wichita Falls, Nikki Howes and husband Russell of Houston, Zach LaBonte and wife Kortni of Katy, Clayton LaBonte of Riverside, California, Alex Perron of Wichita Falls; seven great-grandchildren, Piper, Hudson, Addison, Jordan, Ryland, Brooke, and Makena; as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
For those desiring, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310; or to the Burkburnett Senior Citizens Activity Center, 220 E. 5th St, Burkburnett, TX 76354.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 22, 2019