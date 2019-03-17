|
|
Robert E. Reed
Wichita Falls
Robert E. Reed, former Oklahoma City resident, died Friday, March 8, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Graveside services will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery on April 5th at 2:00 pm. in Elgin, Oklahoma.
Robert was born in Maroa, Illinois on May 27, 1924 to William and Dollie Reed. Robert served in the Navy as a pilot during WWII and the Korean War. Robert was able to have a career doing what he loved - being a pilot until he retired. His last years of flying were with C.R. Anthony where he was the chief pilot. His retirement years were spent enjoying his family and Grand Lake.
Robert leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Carmen Reed; two daughters and their spouses who loved him very much; Cindy and Mark Hendry of Burkburnett, and Debbie and Mike Kerlick of The Woodlands. He leaves behind five granddaughters who adored their Papa; Sarah Walker of Joshua, Beka Hendry of Wichita Falls, Brittany Houck of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Kylie Coley, of Bristow, Virginia, and Jenna Kerlick of the Woodlands. He also left behind six great-grandchildren; Cade Walker, Carly Walker, Jack Walker, Ivy Houck, Hayes Houck, and Trip Coley.
Condolences may be sent to his wife at 4600 Taft #146, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to In Search of the Lord's Way. P.O. Box 371 Edmond, Oklahoma 73083 or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 17, 2019