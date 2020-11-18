Robert Edward "Ed" Holcomb
Wichita Falls - On November 17, 2020, Robert Edward Holcomb heard his Savior, Jesus Christ say, "Well done my good and faithful servant!" Ed, also known as a beloved husband, father, brother, friend, Pop E, Uncle E, Eddie and Big Ed, was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on June 13, 1958, to Robert Bradley and Dorothy Mae (Guel) Holcomb.
Ed spent his entire life making Wichita Falls a better place to live. He graduated from S. H. Rider High School in 1976, where he met his best friend and the love of his life Denise Griffin. Ed and Denise married on October 2, 1976. Ed and Denise had and raised two, wonderful sons, Brian and Justin Holcomb. They also raised their nieces, Samantha and Lindsey Holcomb, upon the untimely death of their parents.
Because of his faithfulness, God blessed and prospered all the work of Ed's hands. He was a board member and past President of the North Texas Home Builders Association. He was a deacon at Colonial Baptist Church. Ed was on the board and built houses for Habitat for Humanity. Ed worked at Certainteed for 25 years before his retirement. He began Harmon & Holcomb Homes, a home construction business, with his life-long friend John Harmon in 2004. Ed was a master plumber; he had his HVAC and journeyman's electrical license. Ed's goal was to be better than he was the day before, never settling for mediocrity. He pushed everyone around him to do the same, and we are all better people because of Ed.
It is nearly impossible to put into words the kindness and grace that Ed exuded. If he heard of someone in need, he was quick to help. Ed believed in helping those who helped themselves, a biblical principle. Ed helped to build countless homes for people in need. He donated his time and money, and when he asked others to help, they were quick to lend a hand knowing that any project Ed was a part of would be done at the highest and best level. Ed had eyes of grace when looking at people. He always saw the best in everyone, even in those that tried hard to hide their good qualities. It is impossible to know all of the lives that were touched by Ed or to grasp the significance of how he changed the world for the better.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Beverly Holcomb; his brother Richard Holcomb; and his sister Helen Holcomb.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Denise; his son Brian and partner Bill of Wichita Falls and their son Ian; his son Justin and wife Ashlee of Holliday and their children Caden and Addilee; daughter/niece Lindsey Meeks and husband Chad of San Angelo and their children Evelyn and Everett; daughter/niece Samantha Parker and husband Jeremy of Palestine and their son Henry; daughter/niece Amy Munson and her husband Justin of Hagerman, NM and their sons, Grady and Gaston; brother Tom and wife Marilyn of Wichita Falls; sister Barbara Martini and her husband Michael of Wichita Falls; sister Marty Lowery and her husband BJ of Henrietta; sister-in-law Glenda Faulkner of Wichita Falls; sister-in-law Ellen Osborne of Wichita Falls; sister-in-law Jerri Sowards and her husband Jim of Wichita Falls; and countless nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 20th at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home from 6:00-7:00 pm. A memorial service to celebrate the amazing life of Ed Holcomb is scheduled for Saturday, November 21st at 3:00 p.m. at Colonial Baptist Church, located at 4300 Maplewood Ave in Wichita Falls, TX. The family has requested donations be made to Habitat Humanity of Wichita Falls or the charity of your choice
Ed left a legacy of love and generosity that those of us that knew him can only hope to replicate. The family sincerely appreciates cards, flowers and other donations to honor the name of Ed Holcomb; however, our primary request is for everyone to give to those in need and love the unlovable, just as Ed did for his entire life.
Matthew 22;37-39, Jesus answered him, "Love the Lord your God with every passion of your heart, with all the energy of your being, and with every thought that is within you. This is the great and supreme commandment. And the second is like it in importance: You must love your friend in the same way you love yourself."
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
