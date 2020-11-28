Robert Eugene "Potter" Bowles
Wichita Falls - Ralph Eugene "Potter" Bowles succumbed to complications of COVID-19 on November 24th, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born on the family farm in Cotton County, Oklahoma on October 4, 1936 to Norma Juanita Farris and Ralph Wardlow "Doodle" Bowles.
He attended school in Cotton County and graduated in 1955 from Randlett High School. After graduation he played semi-pro baseball, pitching for a Yankee's farm team. He married Betty Carlson in 1966.
For many years he worked as a pipeline welder around the world in places such as Israel and Alaska, and he enjoyed traveling around Europe during his time off. In the late 1960s he started Bowles Construction Company in Wichita Falls, where he was President and a driving force up until his death. One of his favorite achievements was building the "The Falls" on the south bank of the Wichita River at I-44 during the city's 1980s "Put the Falls back in Wichita Falls" campaign.
Potter's reputation was as sizeable as his love for life. His gregarious attitude ensured that he never met a stranger, leaving people feeling like they had just made a best friend. Potter's ability to foster and cherish friendships extends around the world, and will continue to do so through his legacy. He was larger than life and a member of many civic and fraternal organizations including the Masons, Shriners, Jesters, Mavericks and Elks. Potter could never pass up a good party. His motto was always "Fun is Fun!"
He loved people fiercely, especially his family and friends, which will be his lasting legacy. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, and grandparents Jacob Malcolm "Mack" Bowles and Mary Lou Miller, and Harry Nesbeth Farris and Arizona "Zona" Elizabeth Reynolds.
He is survived by his brother Donnie Bowles (and wife Janelle), three sons, Mitchell Scott Bowles, Andrew Ward Bowles (and wife Tracy), Jeffrey Don Bowles (and wife Ashlee) and five grandchildren: Alexandria (Alex), Andrew (Drew), Kolten, River, and Kade, as well as niece Holly Wilson (and husband Jay) and nephew Clint.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to any of his affiliated organizations or Maskat Shrine Temple, 5101 Henry S. Grace Freeway, Wichita Falls, TX 76302. A private family funeral will be held on December 2, 2020 with a grand celebration of life planned for a later date to include all family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
