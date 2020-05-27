|
|
Robert Gomez, Jr.
Wichita Falls - Robert Gomez, Jr., age 64, passed away on May 27, 2020 in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Life Church with Pastor Gene Holley, Jr. officiating. The family will be at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home Thursday evening from 6-7 PM, for visitation.
Robert was born October 21, 1955 to Robert Gomez, Sr. and Jane Ojeda Amador in Wichita Falls. Robert attended Hirschi High School. He married Vicenta Garcia on October 11, 1983 in Wichita Falls. Robert worked for many years in the construction industry. He was an avid football fan and he was a big supporter of his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and a niece Heather Montoya. He is survived by his loving wife Vicenta Gomez; three children Martha Mata and husband Andrew, Stacy Casillas and husband Michael, Sr., and Amber Gomez; eight grandchildren, Andrew, Joseph and Alyssa Mata, Michael Jr., Kelsey and Daniel Casillas, Hannah and Bentley Gomez; five great grandchildren Mariah, Makenzie, Malachi, Manuel and Isaak Mata; three sisters Virgie Banda and husband Albert, Becky Gomez, and Rosa Gonzales and husband Abilino; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 27 to May 28, 2020