Services
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 564-2726
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kilgore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Kilgore


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. Kilgore Obituary
Robert H. Kilgore, age 94, a resident of Tucker, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on July 13, 2019.

A graveside service, for immediate family only, will be held at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker.

Robert, known to family and friends as Bob, was born in Waxahachie, Texas. However, he grew up in Wichita Falls, Texas. Bob graduated from West Texas State University. In 1965, he moved to Tucker, Georgia, to accept a position as Director of Church Loans with the Home Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. He retired in 1990 after serving in that position for 25 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Tucker. Robert was married to Joy Crosslin Kilgore for 66 years. Joy preceded him in death in 2012.

He is survived by his children, Ray Kilgore of Cumming (formerly of Roswell), Jon Kilgore of Raleigh, NC and Kay Sauers of Loganville; 5 grandchildren, 1 step granddaughter, 8 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. His daughter, Jan Tolbert, and granddaughter, Erica Kilgore, preceded him in death.

Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the building fund of Woodlake Baptist Church, 3940 Highway 138, Covington, GA 30014.

Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Published in The Times Record News on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Download Now