Robert H. Kilgore, age 94, a resident of Tucker, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on July 13, 2019.
A graveside service, for immediate family only, will be held at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker.
Robert, known to family and friends as Bob, was born in Waxahachie, Texas. However, he grew up in Wichita Falls, Texas. Bob graduated from West Texas State University. In 1965, he moved to Tucker, Georgia, to accept a position as Director of Church Loans with the Home Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. He retired in 1990 after serving in that position for 25 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Tucker. Robert was married to Joy Crosslin Kilgore for 66 years. Joy preceded him in death in 2012.
He is survived by his children, Ray Kilgore of Cumming (formerly of Roswell), Jon Kilgore of Raleigh, NC and Kay Sauers of Loganville; 5 grandchildren, 1 step granddaughter, 8 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. His daughter, Jan Tolbert, and granddaughter, Erica Kilgore, preceded him in death.
Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the building fund of Woodlake Baptist Church, 3940 Highway 138, Covington, GA 30014.
Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.
Published in The Times Record News on July 16, 2019