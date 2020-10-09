Robert John Smajstrla



Seymour - Robert John Smajstrla 65 of Seymour passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Seymour.



Mass will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Bose Jujuvarapu and Deacon Jim Novak officiating. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Archer Funeral Home.



Robert was born July 11, 1955 in Seymour, the fourth oldest of 10 children born to Albert and Mildred Stengel Smajstrla. He was a 1973 graduate of Seymour High School and attended Vernon Junior College. He worked as a butcher at Handy Food Store most of his life. Robert partnered with his brother Jimmy in a full service Texaco station for a few years and farmed in Baylor County with Jimmy as well. Robert loved softball and was a pitcher with the Seymour Merchants. He absolutely adored his nieces and nephews, who were always welcome in the field, at his shop, in the meat market or wherever he was. Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Smajstrla on October 5, 2020.



He is survived by 2 brothers, Richard and Robin Smajstrla and John and Sherry Smajstrla all of Seymour; 5 sisters, Sandy and Danny Lane and Tricia and T.J. Sturgeon all of Seymour, Phylis and Wayne Flowers of Buchanan Dam, Diane Smajstrla of Vicksburg, Mississippi and Margaret and Matt Rogers of Iowa Park and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m., Sunday at Mosler Hall.









