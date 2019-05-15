|
|
Robert Junior Evett
Wichita Falls - Robert Junior Evett was born on August 16, 1925 to Winnie Barker Evett and Edward Russell Evett near Hedley, Texas. Shortly thereafter, the family relocated to Bryson, Texas. Following High School, Robert enlisted in the United States Army and served until his retirement at the end of October 1964. On December 2, 1949 Robert married Nomi Genelle Vanhooser. They remained married over 56 years until her death April 25, 2006.
Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Nomi Vanhooser Evett.
Survivors are Terry L. Evett, son, Georgiana M. Evett, daughter-in-law, Colin R. Evett, grandson, Sarah Smith McFarlane, granddaughter, Joy R. Vanhooser, brother-in-law, and Karlene Vanhooser, sister-in-law.
Visitation will be held 6-7pm Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church in Jacksboro with graveside service at 11am Friday, May 17, 2019 at Cottonwood Cemetery in Bryson.
Published in The Times Record News on May 15, 2019