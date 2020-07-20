Robert L. Williams
Burkburnett - Robert L. Williams went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Burkburnett, Texas. Robert was born on January 30, 1936 to John and Wanda Williams in Rabbit Creek, Oklahoma. He married Margaret McNutt on April 30, 1955 in Randlett, Oklahoma.
Robert served in the U.S. Army from September 1958 to September 1960 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He retired from Civil Service at Shepherd Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Burkburnett and served on the Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Department for many years.
Robert is survived by his wife, Margaret; his son, Terry Williams and wife Alecia of Burkburnett; his grandson, Matthew Williams; brothers, Danny Williams and wife Jeanette of Manchester, Missouri, and Don Williams and wife Karen of Devol, Oklahoma; sister, Emma Justice and husband Travis of Little Rock, Arkansas; and seven nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Rev. Lamoin Champ, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Dept., 100 Tommy Thornton Way, Burkburnett, TX 76354.
