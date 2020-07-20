1/1
Robert L. Williams
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Williams

Burkburnett - Robert L. Williams went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Burkburnett, Texas. Robert was born on January 30, 1936 to John and Wanda Williams in Rabbit Creek, Oklahoma. He married Margaret McNutt on April 30, 1955 in Randlett, Oklahoma.

Robert served in the U.S. Army from September 1958 to September 1960 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He retired from Civil Service at Shepherd Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Burkburnett and served on the Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

Robert is survived by his wife, Margaret; his son, Terry Williams and wife Alecia of Burkburnett; his grandson, Matthew Williams; brothers, Danny Williams and wife Jeanette of Manchester, Missouri, and Don Williams and wife Karen of Devol, Oklahoma; sister, Emma Justice and husband Travis of Little Rock, Arkansas; and seven nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Rev. Lamoin Champ, officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Dept., 100 Tommy Thornton Way, Burkburnett, TX 76354.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Interment
Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home - Burkburnett
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
Dear Family
I am sorry I can not be there for Robert's service. He was a good man. I remember renting a house (on main street) in Burkburnett about 50 years ago from him. He was always so nice to us. I pray you will have all your good memories to give you comfort during this time of sorrow. My love to you all.. Louise Williams (Sis)
Ollie Williams
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved