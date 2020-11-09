1/1
Robert "Bob" Lawrence
Robert "Bob" Lawrence

Byers, TX - Robert "Bob" Lawrence, 85, of Byers, Texas passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Forth Worth, Texas.

Graveside services will be at 11 am, Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020 at the Riverside Cemetery in Byers, Texas with Mr. Murl Nelms of Byers, Texas officiating. The family kindly asks that all wear masks. Viewing will be from 8 am to 8 pm Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home, Henrietta, Texas.

Bob was born September 16, 1935 in Byers, Texas to Norman Dale and Mary Emma Parker Lawrence. He married Patricia Ann Bussey, Oct. 1, 1955 in Granfield, Oklahoma and shared 65 years together. He was employed at Piccadilly Cafeteria in Wichita Falls, Texas from 1961 to 1991, the City of Byers Water Department and served as Mayor of Byers, TX from 2004 to 2012. He was an elder of the Petrolia Church of Christ and had served on the Nor-Tex Commission Board.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Norman Clyde Lawrence.

Survivors include his wife, Pat of Byers, TX; one daughter, Robin North (Orley) of Wichita Falls, TX; one son, Bert of Wichita Falls, TX: one grandson Jason Dale Lawrence (Hamlin) of Tulsa, OK; one brother, Stephen Lawrence (Barbara) of Wichita Falls, TX; one sister, Sue Doolen Ney (Rod) of Wichita Falls, TX; and his bonus family, Amy Rena (Eliseo) and their family.

Memorials may be made to, Byers Cemetery Association or Byers Volunteer Fire Department or Hospice of Wichita Falls, TX.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net






Published in Times Record News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
