Robert Lee Gragg
Wichita Falls - Robert Lee Gragg, 97 of Wichita Falls, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17th at Crestview Memorial Park with Rev. Paul Goodrich officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. The family requests that attendees adhere to COVID precautions.
A son of the late Elizabeth (Miller) and Robert Lenord Gragg, Robert was born on January 28, 1923, in Burkburnett, Texas. He graduated from Burkburnett High School. He married the love of his life, Tressie Todd, on January 17, 1943. Robert served in the U. S. Army's 79th Infantry Division as a light mortar crewman in WWII, fighting in France and Germany, and after the close of the war, he was sent to Nuremberg, Germany to guard German POW's. In 1947, Robert and his dad opened Gragg Motor Company in Wichita Falls, which he owned and operated for 68 years. He was a member and past president of the Texas Independent Automobile Dealers Association.
Robert developed a passion for golf in the early 60's. Together with his son Gary, they opened Arnie Golf next to the car lot, selling golf equipment. He recorded two hole-in-ones and shot his age when he was 83. Robert joined the University Kiwanis Club in 1965, flipping those pancakes at their annual festival. He was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church, the Masonic Lodge and the American Legion. He loved to laugh, tell bad jokes, and would play his guitar and sing whenever he had a chance. And he loved his wife Tressie with all his heart.
Along with his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brothers, C. Hubert Gragg and Ellis Gragg, and his sisters Opal Sykes and Wanda Cain.
He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Tressie; brother Melvin Gragg and wife Bobbie of Oklahoma City, OK; children Dr. Royce Gragg and wife Beverly of San Antonio, Gary Gragg and wife Sissy of Possum Kingdom Lake, Dr. Karen Gragg and husband Larry Gillispie of Vernon; grandchildren Roger Gragg and wife Dinah of San Antonio, Wendy Gragg of Waco, and Christina Gragg of Wichita Falls; great-grandchildren Rowan Gragg and Harper Gragg of San Antonio; numerous nieces and nephews. Very special thanks go to the caregivers at Texhoma Christian Care Center for the kind attention and efficient care they gave our Dad.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
or Texhoma Christian Care Center.
