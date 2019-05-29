Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Avenue C Church of Christ
Burkburnett, TX
Robert Lee Hall Obituary
Robert Lee Hall

Burkburnett - Robert Lee Hall, 90, of Burkburnett passed away May 26, 2019 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Burkburnett.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Avenue C Church of Christ in Burkburnett with Mr. Dennis Cady officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery.

Bob was born on July 22, 1928 in Burkburnett to the late William H. and Dora (McCullough) Hall. He was a graduate of Burkburnett High School, received his degree in Chemistry at Midwestern State University, and his Masters in Mathematics at North Texas State in Denton Bob worked as a chemist for many years, before becoming a math teacher in Burkburnett. One of Bob's most interesting projects as a chemist was to help create the resin material that made up the body of the Windecker Eagle aircraft. It was the first reinforced plastic aircraft to ever be certified by the FAA. Bob proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Bob is remembered as a loving husband and father.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Bill, Richard Van, and Louie Hall.

He is survived by wife of 62 years, Corrinne Hall of Burkburnett; children, Linda Hall Mount, Richard Hall and wife Dora, Robert Hall and wife Sandy, and Kathleen Hall; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Janice Eskut, and Doris Kay Holland.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 29 to May 30, 2019
