Robert Leonard Maney Sr.
Robert Leonard Maney, Sr.

Wichita Falls - Robert Leonard Maney Sr., 71, of Wichita Falls, Texas went to his heavenly home on Wednesday November 25, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.

Funeral Services will be held 11am Saturday December 5, 2020 at Legacy Church in Wichita Falls, TX. with Pastor John Gardner officiating. Visitation will be held Friday December 4 , 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at Hampton Vaughan Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, TX

Robert Maney Sr., was born September 19, 1949 in Wichita Falls, TX to Leonard Wayne and Viola June (Hayslip) Maney. He married the love of his life Teresa Ann Moody on January 17, 1970 in Wichita Falls, TX. They met at the young age of 14yrs old and spent 56 wonderful years together. Robert served in Vietnam with the United States Navy . He worked for Ciba-Geigy/Amaron for 15 years and Cryovac Sealed Air Corp for 30 years. Robert loved being retired with his wife Teresa. He loved to go on road trips, spending time at the gun range, church on Sunday and making his family and friends laugh. If it was not a joke being told it was a prank being done.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Maney; two children Robert Maney, Jr., and Tracie Maney Roberts; 5 grandchildren, Brittany Roberts, Cassidy Roberts, Justin Maney, Bryce Maney, Hannah Maney; 2 great grandchildren, Drew Roberts-Hawkins, Lyric Roberts all of Wichita Falls, TX ; 2 sisters Margaret McClosky of Wichita Falls, TX and June Hendel and husband Paul of Hamilton, Ohio.

Preceded in death by parents, brother, Delver Maney, brother-in-law John McClosky

The family would like to thank the staff at United Regional Health Care for the love and care for Robert as well for the staff at Hospice.

Pallbearers will be Robert Maney Jr, Jimmy McClosky, Bryan Maney, Brent Maney, Jim Fleischer and Client Allison.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls or Legacy Church of Wichita Falls, TX






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
