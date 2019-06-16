|
|
Robert Lloyd King
Austin - Robert Lloyd King, longtime Austin resident, passed away May 10, 2019, two months shy of his 101st birthday. Born July 5, 1918 in Burkburnett, Texas, Bob grew up in Wichita Falls, the son of James A. King and Willie Ivy Williamson and brother to Millie Maurice Snyder, James Arvil King, Jr. and Ada Ruth Mullins. He was the grandson of Lillis Morgan and great-grandson of Sarah Jane Davis, both significant historical figures in the development of the Wichita Falls area. Services June 22, 2019 at 1pm, University Presbyterian Church, Austin. Full obit at wcfish.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 16, 2019