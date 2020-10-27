Robert Louis Parks
Wichita Falls - Robert Louis Parks, 80, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on October 25, 2020.
Funeral Service will be at 3:00 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Robert was born on November 25 1939 in Wichita Falls to G. L. and Zella Moreland Parks. He worked in the family business, Parks Produce, as a Produce Salesman. He was a member of Anchor Baptist Church, loved sports, playing as a star football player on the Wichita High School Rowdies. He also played football in the Reagan Junior High football team. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter: Stacey Parks, and a brother: R. C. Parks.
Survivors include his children: Kim Caywood, Layne Morrison, and Allisson Slocum; son: Kit Baldwin; sisters: Marue Bell and Patrician Speer; brother: Donald L. Parks; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
