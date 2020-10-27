1/1
Robert Louis Parks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Louis Parks

Wichita Falls - Robert Louis Parks, 80, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on October 25, 2020.

Funeral Service will be at 3:00 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Robert was born on November 25 1939 in Wichita Falls to G. L. and Zella Moreland Parks. He worked in the family business, Parks Produce, as a Produce Salesman. He was a member of Anchor Baptist Church, loved sports, playing as a star football player on the Wichita High School Rowdies. He also played football in the Reagan Junior High football team. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter: Stacey Parks, and a brother: R. C. Parks.

Survivors include his children: Kim Caywood, Layne Morrison, and Allisson Slocum; son: Kit Baldwin; sisters: Marue Bell and Patrician Speer; brother: Donald L. Parks; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved