Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial service
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
Robert Martin (Bob) Cameron


1933 - 2020
Robert Martin (Bob) Cameron Obituary
Robert (Bob) Martin Cameron

Oklahoma City - Robert (Bob) Martin Cameron, 86, died on January 27, 2020 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born June 9, 1933 to Robert A. and Florence (Corbett) Cameron in Gowanda, NY. Bob was employed as a barber in Wichita Falls, TX for 38 years. Bob received the Soup Bowl award from the WF Faith City Mission in 1984 in recognition of providing free haircuts to workers and the homeless for 27 years. He also served as a 23-year volunteer for Concern, a suicide hotline in Wichita Falls, TX.

Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Sofia (Cihak) Cameron; his second wife, Jane (Dea) Cameron; and stepson, Brent Cowart. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Cameron Matthews and husband, Troy; grandchildren, Robert (Jessie) Gibson, Joshua (Meredith) Gibson, Emily Matthews and Rachel (Kitrell) Hill Matthews; and great-grandchildren, Caleb Gibson, Gabriel Gibson, Laila Hill Matthews and Corbett Gibson.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, February 2 at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service Chapel, Bethany, OK. To share a memory or condolence, visit

www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
