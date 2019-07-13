|
|
Robert Mullins
Henderson, NV - Robert Fagan Mullins passed away June 23, 2019 in Henderson, Nevada.
Mr. Mullins was privately laid to rest Wednesday July, 10 with immediate family at Rosemont Cemetery in the family mausoleum of Lillis Williamson Morgan. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday July, 14 at 1:00pm in the chapel at Owens and Brumley located downtown Wichita Falls, Texas.
Robert was born April 20, 1967 in San Angelo, Texas. At a young age Robert built a million dollar auto repair business in North Houston with $50.00 in his pocket. After an investigation of area businesses, Robert and his business were featured on local news as being the most honest mechanic in the North Houston area. Robert was especially compassionate toward single mothers and provided their auto repairs for free. He once used his business to raise money for a homeless veteran with cancer. Patrons for the week were to pay for their car repairs to the fund set up. Mr. Mullins has often been regarded as very kind hearted and compassionate to those less fortunate.
After developing coronary heart disease from the testosterone drug, Androgel, Robert retired from work altogether and moved to Henderson, Nevada.
He was preceded in death by his wife Angie and leaves behind his mother Alice Bishop of San Juan, Puerto Rico and step father Tim Bishop; father Billy Joe Mullins of Anson, Texas; sister Ruth Ann Jackson and brother -n- law Steve Jackson of Wichita Falls, Texas; daughter Hailey, two sons Garrett and Robert all of Houston, Texas. He also leaves behind a niece, three nephews, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and one grandmother.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 13, 2019