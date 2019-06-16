|
Robert Pete Kinash
Lakeside City - Robert Pete Kinash, 84, of Lakeside City, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Ft. Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma with Pastor Duane Perkinson, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Robert was born on June 30, 1934 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He proudly served our country for 26 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as SMSgt.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Betty Kinash in 2015.
He is survived by his son, Paul Kinash of Lakeside City.
Published in The Times Record News on June 16, 2019