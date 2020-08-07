Robert Roy
Burkburnett - Robert A. Roy, longtime Burkburnett resident and United States Air Force veteran, went to sleep in the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Services for Mr. Roy will be held in the Chapel of the Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 for all who wish to pay their respects to this wonderful man, father, and grandfather.
Bob, as he was known to his friends, was a very loving and gentle man who always placed everyone before himself.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Roy Gibbs (Jim) of Pegram, TN, son Timothy Roy of Arlington, TX, and wife Judy Talley-Dale of Norman, OK. He will also be remembered by his granddaughter Mandy Melton, granddaughter Kaitlyn Gibbs, and three loving great-grandchildren Stacia, Mackenzie, and Jaxon.
