Robert Roy
Robert Roy

Burkburnett - Robert A. Roy, longtime Burkburnett resident and United States Air Force veteran, went to sleep in the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Services for Mr. Roy will be held in the Chapel of the Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 for all who wish to pay their respects to this wonderful man, father, and grandfather.

Bob, as he was known to his friends, was a very loving and gentle man who always placed everyone before himself.

He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Roy Gibbs (Jim) of Pegram, TN, son Timothy Roy of Arlington, TX, and wife Judy Talley-Dale of Norman, OK. He will also be remembered by his granddaughter Mandy Melton, granddaughter Kaitlyn Gibbs, and three loving great-grandchildren Stacia, Mackenzie, and Jaxon.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com








Published in Times Record News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home - Burkburnett
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
