Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Robert Thomas Dowd


1931 - 2020
Robert Thomas Dowd

Wichita Falls - Robert Thomas Dowd, 88, of Wichita Falls, passed away peacefully at home on January 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Betty June Dowd and son Michael Thomas Dowd. A son of the late Thomas and Marcelle Dowd, Robert was born March 22, 1931 in Providence Rhode Island. He served in the Korean War. Robert was a Ph.D chemist. After retirement, he enjoyed teaching chemisty at MSU and Shephard Air Force Base. Robert leaves behind a son, Phillip Edward Dowd, M.D. and wife Angele Kowalick Dowd, three grandchildren, Jessica Dowd Rittmueller, Katherine Elizabeth Dowd Yang, M.D., Joseph Robert Dowd, and one great grandson. Robert was the brother of Marcelle A. Dowd Gillen, Rosemary D. Soares Richardson, and Janine St. Jean.

Robert will be laid to rest in a family cemetery in a private family service in Beattyville, Kentucky, For those desiring, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
