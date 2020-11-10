Robert W. Maulden
Wichita Falls - Robert W. Maulden, 90, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Graveside services with military honors will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Rosary with visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in the chapel at the funeral home.
Robert was born September 15, 1930 in Lafayette, Tennessee to Sidney R. and Ada (Jones) Maulden. He married Maria Eneida Ferreira in Terceira, Azones in 1950. Robert was in the US Air Force for 22 years, and worked for the City of Wichita Falls in the Water District for 13 years. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending his free time fishing, hunting, and gardening; but especially enjoyed spending time with his beloved family.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 70 years, Eneida Maulden of Wichita Falls; three children, Eairnest Maulden and his wife, Shyrl of Wichita Falls; Charles and his wife, Diane Maulden of Edgewood, Texas; and Maureen Laukhuf and her husband, Larry of Wichita Falls; nine grandchildren, Matthew Maulden and his wife, Maggie; Amy Simmons and husband, Jay; Zane Maulden and wife, Tara; Stephen Maulden and wife, Summer; Monica Buescher; Megan Johnson and husband, Julian; Melissa Lyle and husband, Brad; Aaron Laukhuf; and Ashleigh Prather and husband, Logan; 10 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Maulden, Stephen Maulden, Aaron Laukhuf, Jay Simmons, Brad Lyle, and Logan Prather.
Memorials are suggested to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
