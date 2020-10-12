1/1
Robert W. Shirey
Robert W. Shirey

Fort Worth - Robert W. Shirey passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at the age of 69.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Robert will be laid to rest Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park, Texas. Time to be announced.

VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Brown, Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home.

Robert was born Saturday, June 9, 1951, in Cleveland, Texas to the late Gordon Bryson and Lucille V. Shirey. His family later moved to Wichita Falls where he attended Rider High School and Midwestern State University. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and member of Genesis United Methodist Church. For 35 years, Robert worked at Southwestern Bell which is now known as AT&T. He was a dedicated husband, father, and papa who adored his family and loved fishing, hunting, and playing baseball with his grandson, Crockett.

SURVIVORS: Wife of 43 years, Connie Shirey; daughter, Lindsey Pittman; daughter, Kendall Shirey; brother, Patrick Shirey and wife, Tonye; nephews, Jim and Rob Shirey; grandsons, Crockett and Walker Pittman and many other extended family and friends.

Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home, 425 S. Henderson St., (817) 335-4557




Published in Times Record News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
(817) 335-4557
Memories & Condolences
October 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sherrill Mcgregor
Friend
