Robert Wachsman
Wichita Falls - Robert Henry Wachsman, 84, lifelong resident of Wichita Falls, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
A Rosary and Vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 followed by a visitation until 8:00 p.m. at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home. Rite of Comital will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late Leo and Eleanor (Berend) Wachsman, Robert was born on November 1, 1935 in Wichita Falls, Texas. At the young age of 14, Robert began working at Funston Machine Shop. In 1959, he joined the United States Army, and proudly served our country receiving an honorable discharge in 1964. Robert returned to work at Funston Machine Shop where he worked for over 40 plus years. He went on to own and operate Wachsman Rig Repair until retirement.
Robert married Virginia Kocks on October 27, 1976. From this union he became a father to five children who he loved as his own. His passion in life was his family. He loved being active in all his grandchildren's activities, and taking them fishing, along with all of their friends. He was a hard-worker, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Wachsman; and his sister, Lois Lagesse.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Virginia Wachsman; his children, Roseanne Burt, Judith Stanard, Ivan David Rice and wife Daphne, Bobby Rice, and Laura Rice; six brothers and sisters, Florene Quintero, Rosalie Peters, Margie Fitzgerald, Linda Wachsman, Lloyd Wachsman, and Lisa Wachsman; eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Condolences may be sent tot the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020