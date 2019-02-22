|
Robert Wayne Salmon
Wichita Falls, TX
Robert Wayne Salmon, "Wayne," passed away at age 75. He was born August 11, 1943, in Richmond, Virginia, to Robert and Vivian Salmon.
Wayne lived with his wife of seventeen years, Linda Salmon, in Wichita Falls, and went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 18, 2019.
Wayne was older brother and protector of his little sister Pamela Caffery. He became a member of Lamar Baptist Church in 1977 where he and his first wife Marilyn served the Lord with their daughter Robin. His greatest joy came from being active in his local church. While attending Lamar Baptist he and his second wife Linda have been active in the choir, volunteered with youth group activities, served as a deacon family and on various committees within the church. He was also involved in various community activities, including his daughter's school. Wayne enjoyed staying physically fit by being active in the local, state and national Square Dance competitions (Wichita Falls Solos and Wichita Wranglers).
On December 30, 2001, at Lamar Baptist, Wayne married Linda Salmon, a long time friend. It was a marriage made in heaven literally. God truly ordained these two to meet again after twenty-five years.
Wayne met his first wife Marilyn in Big Spring in 1967, and he also met his second wife Linda and her first husband Jerry in 1966 at Phillips Memorial, where later the two families would become close friends. For years Wayne sang at revivals where Jerry preached. In 1999, seven years after Marilyn had passed away, God brought friends back together to comfort each other. Two years later in 2001 Wayne and Linda were married, and have been married for seventeen years.
He served four years in the Air Force, and then retired from Civil Service after forty-three years.
Wayne is survived by: Linda Salmon of Wichita Falls; children Sheri and WD Speegle, Jr., of Wichita Falls; Nicky Cain of Elk City, Oklahoma; and Robin Salmon of Brenham, Texas; grandchildren Zachary and Sarah Speegle of Brownwood, Texas; Andrew and Kimberly of Wichita Falls; Nicole Speegle of Denton, Texas; Kayelee Cain of Norman, Oklahoma; David Speegle of Coleman, Texas; Sarah Speegle of Wichita Falls; Elizabeth Speegle of Wichita Falls; Kyler Cain of Forney, Texas; Hannah Speegle of Wichita Falls; and Jeremiah Speegle of Wichita Falls; great grandchildren Mikaela Speegle, Ellijah Speegle, Josiah Speegle, Samual of Brownwood, Texas; Paisley Speegle of Wichita Falls; Samuel Speegle and Talithia Speegle of Brownwood, Texas; sister Pamela K. Caffery and husband John of Richmond, Virginia; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by those who were like brothers, Robby Adkins and wife Susie of Richmond, Virginia, and Billy Dunkley and wife Gaynell of Abington, Virginia.
Those preceding Wayne in death are: parents Robert and Vivian Adkins Salmon of Richmond, Virginia; first wife Marilyn Lawson Salmon of Big Spring, Texas; and infant daughter Cindy Salmon, Big Spring, Texas.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, February 23, at 11:00 AM at Lamar Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, with visitation at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home on Friday, February 22, from 5-7 PM. Honorary Pallbearers are Robby Adkins, Billy Dunkley, Loren Ripperger, and Ed Raska, with Terry Bowman officiating. Interment will follow service at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 22, 2019