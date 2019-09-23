Services
Robert Wayne Williams


1946 - 2019
Robert Wayne Williams Obituary
Robert Wayne Williams

Wichita Falls - Robert Wayne Williams, 72 of Wichita Falls, passed away from this life on September 20, 2019. Mr. Williams was born on November 26,1946 in Alexandria, La. to Joseph and Inez Williams. He is survived by his wife Terri Beach Williams, daughter Lori Emmons and husband Erick of Dallas Texas, and daughter Lisa Paleri and husband Bob of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He is also survived by grandchildren Lindsay Silva, Blake Williams, Kim McKnight, Lucas Emmons, Elian Emmons and 2 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces nephews and cousins.

Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his mother and father and brothers Ronald J. Williams and Bruce M Williams.

Mr. Williams served in the U.S. Navy and loved to travel and be outdoors and celebrate the Christmas season.

Services will be Tuesday at 10 AM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with the family visitation from 9 to 9:45 AM. , with interment following in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park, the reverend Dale Snyder officiating.

Services are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at House of Hope and Hospice of Wichita Falls for their excellent care. They also request memorials be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Elijah Comfort Dog program.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 23, 2019
