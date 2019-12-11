Services
Morrison Funeral Home Inc
700 Oak St
Graham, TX 76450
(940) 549-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wellman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Wellman


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Wellman Obituary
Robert F. "Bob" Wellman, 62, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church, where he was a member. Private burial will be in Pioneer Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home.

Bob was born August 31, 1957 in Graham to the late William Frederick Wellman and Lura Irene (Deakins) Wellman. He married Ronda Erwin July 2, 1987 in Graham. Bob was a Real Estate Broker and owner of Wellman Real Estate.

Survivors include: wife, Ronda Wellman of Graham; daughter, Lura Jennifer Hamelin of Graham; sister, Carol Irene Sauceda of Burkburnett; grandchildren, Micheala Riley and Eli Robert Hamelin; three nieces and several cousins.

Bob was a man who loved the Lord, his family, and had a passion for the outdoors. He was known by many as Bassin Bob for his love of fishing.

He was a loving man, father, husband, friend, with a big heart and wisdom beyond his years. He will be sorely missed by all that truly knew him.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -