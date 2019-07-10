|
|
Robert "Bob" Wright, Jr.
Wichita Falls - Ret MSGT Robert N. Wright, Jr. (Bob) 80, of Wichita Falls, Texas went to be with his Lord on July 6, 2019.
Funeral Services will be at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 with military honors. Entombment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home.
A son of the late Robert and Drusilla Wright, he was born on August 18, 1938 in Woodsville, New Hampshire. Bob served our country proudly in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years until retiring as a Master Sergeant. He returned to the Air Force as a civilian helicopter maintenance instructor. He was also Pastor of Pecanway Baptist Church. He retired again and helped his daughter at Kristi's Animal Ark. He was a loyal husband and father, who provided for his family and guided his children in the right direction.
Survivors include his wife: Susie G. Wright of Wichita Falls; children: Kerry N. Wright and wife Michelle of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Kimberly S. Wright, and Kristi F. Kelley, both of Wichita Falls; sister: Bette J. Brattebo of Liberty Lake, Washington; brother: James E. Wright of Yuma, Arizona; grandchildren: Geoffrey Wright, Tanner Wright, and McKenzie Kelley; and great-grandchildren: Karsyn Wright, and Adrian Lopez.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX. 76310.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 10, 2019