Rocky Logan
Grandfield - Rockford (Rocky) Joseph Logan age 67 passed on Monday July 13 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family and loved ones.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Coombes officiating. Interment will follow at Devol Cemetery in Devol, Oklahoma.
He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 8, 1952 to Joe T and Georgia M (Willett) Logan and was the second of four children. Rocky graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1970. While there, he met the love of his life DeDe and the two were married in 1972. He followed in his fathers footsteps and started his journey in plumbing, eventually obtaining his Responsible Master Plumber license.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Brandy Logan.
He was survived by his wife of 48 years DeDe Logan, daughters Jody Logan and Jamie Logan, grandsons Tanner Potts and wife Mercedez, and Remington Leaper, great grandchildren Paisley Potts and Clayton Potts. Sisters Candy Moser and husband Don of Iowa Park, Terry Foster and husband Tommy of Wichita Falls and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rockys family was his number one priority. He enjoyed coaching his two daughter and grandsons in several sports. Family dinners, camping and time at the lake is where his heart was the happiest. Rocky was an avid hunter traveling to Colorado regularly with his lifetime best friend Tommy Thornton. Rocky will live on through the morals and values he instilled on his daughters and grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Elara Hospice 7205 West Gore Blvd., Lawton, OK 73505, or the Pancan (Pancreatic Cancer Action Network).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com