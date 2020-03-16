|
Dr. Rodney Cate
Wichita Falls - Dr. Rodney Lee Cate, 69, of Wichita Falls passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Church of the Good Shepherd Anglican Church with Father Brian Chase officiating. Interment will follow at 4 p.m. at Zephyr Cemetery in Zephyr, Texas.
Dr. Cate was born on December 8, 1950 in Coleman, Texas to the late Rex and Leota (Bullard) Cate. He was a graduate of Novice High School, and received his degrees from Tarleton State, Arizona State University, and finished his Doctorate at UCLA. Dr. Cate began his teaching career at Midwestern in 1978, was named a Hardin Professor in 1985, and retired in 2016 from the Chemistry Department. He was a faithful member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Wichita Falls. Rodney was a loving and devoted husband to his late wife Charlene of 44 years. He was a doting and supportive father to their daughters, including a long career in Girl Scouts. With a heart for service, Dr. Cate was a respected and active leader in the community.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Charlene in 2016, and brother Mikel Cate.
Dr. Cate is survived by daughters Stephanie Cate of Fort Worth, and Christina Johnson and husband Michael of Carrollton; grandsons Trevor Thompson, Jayson Thompson, and Benjamin Lee Johnson; brother Charles Cate and wife Isabelle of Austin; mother-in-law Laneta Baskerville of Wichita Falls; along with numerous cherished nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020