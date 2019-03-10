Services
Rodney Medders, 68, of Petrolia, Texas passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Petrolia, Texas Cemetery with Rev. Timmy Burney officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Rodney was born on May 24, 1950 to Elmore Rodney, Sr. and Nadine Euna (Dinwiddie) Medders. He was a handyman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant sister, Doris June Medders.

Survivors include his daughters, Erica Gelner (Jeff) of Cameron, TX, Jolie Medders of Sulphur Springs, TX, Amanda Cano of Kurtin, TX, Stephanie Mickey of Navasota, TX and Brook Bitterman of Bryan, TX; Sons, Roy Medders (Jessica) of Mt. Vernon, TX, Keith Medders (Kelly) of Mt. Vernon, TX, Dustin Medders (Ashley) of Mt. Vernon, TX, Daron Medders of Franklin, TX and Rod Bitterman of Bryan, TX; wife, Debbie (Neeld) Medders of Sulphur Springs, TX; numerous grandchildren; brothers, Ronald Joe Medders of Wichita Falls, TX and Jimmy Medders of Petrolia, TX: sisters, Rita Baxter (Glenn) of Wichita Falls, TX and Brenda Dunn (J.C.) of Byers, TX.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 10, 2019
